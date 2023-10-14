ADVERTISEMENT

600 elderly persons from Kottayam get a feel of Kochi metro

October 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kochi

They also travel in Water Metro ferries from High Court

The Hindu Bureau

A group of over 600 elderly people from Vazhoor grama panchayat in Kottayam travelled in Kochi metro trains on Saturday.

They were led by panchayat president V.P. Reji. Another 55 volunteers accompanied them in the trip that the local body organised in coordination with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

They arrived in 16 buses and boarded metro trains from Thripunithura. They disembarked the metro and travelled in Water Metro ferries from High Court. Travel in the elevated metro line was a new experience for them, said a KMRL release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US