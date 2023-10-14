600 elderly persons from Kottayam get a feel of Kochi metro

October 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kochi

A group of over 600 elderly people from Vazhoor grama panchayat in Kottayam travelled in Kochi metro trains on Saturday.

They were led by panchayat president V.P. Reji. Another 55 volunteers accompanied them in the trip that the local body organised in coordination with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

They arrived in 16 buses and boarded metro trains from Thripunithura. They disembarked the metro and travelled in Water Metro ferries from High Court. Travel in the elevated metro line was a new experience for them, said a KMRL release.