60-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife in Pathanamthitta

January 20, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The convict has also been imposed a fine of ₹10,000

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions court II here on Saturday sentenced a 60-year-old man from Aranmula to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of his wife.

The convict, Gopakumar, has also been imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The court found the person guilty of setting his wife, Sheela Kumari, on fire. The incident took place in February 2016 when the victim, following an altercation with the convict, poured kerosene all over her body.

As per the prosecution case, Gopakumar put a lit matchstick on the woman’s body with an intention to kill her.

