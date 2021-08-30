60% of residents in Edamalakkudy take first dose of COVID vaccine

IDUKKI

30 August 2021 05:04 IST

About 60% people in Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat inside the Munnar forest division has taken the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The grama panchayat was in the news after an embargo on outsiders’ entry into the grama panchayat was implemented by the tribal council in its effort to prevent the pandemic.

There was no positive cases reported till recently when two persons tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising