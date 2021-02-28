60+ can register for vaccine from today

45+ with comorbidities too can register

As the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination of priority groups begins nationwide on Monday, those above 60 years and those between 45-59 years, with comorbidities, can now register for vaccination at public or private hospitals in the State where arrangements have been made for vaccination, a release by the Health Department said.

Officials are not sure about commencing vaccination on Monday as it depends on the sites and free slots available. If free slots are available vaccine can be administered to new beneficiaries on Monday itself. However, more vaccination sites would be opening up in the coming days and there is no reason for haste, officials said.

Vaccination will be free in government hospitals. At present, the people can register directly through the CoWIN portal or the Arogyasethu app. At a later stage, they can walk in to the vaccination site and register their name and receive vaccination too.

Registration can be done through the CoWIN portal (http://www.cowin.gov.in) and through the Arogyasethu app. The basic details of the beneficiary, as given in the identity card, should be provided for registration. The system will verify the beneficiary’s mobile number by sending an OTP to the said number. At the time of registration, the list of vaccination sites and available slots will be displayed, base on which a slot can be booked.

An individual account will be created for the beneficiary after the registration. Using the same mobile number, an individual can register a maximum of four beneficiaries.

Every registered beneficiary should have separate identity cards.

Medical certificate

If the beneficiary is between 45-59 years, the comorbidities should be confirmed. A token or registration slip will be issued, which can be downloaded. The beneficiary will also receive a confirmatory SMS on the mobile. The second dose’s appointment will be automatically generated when the first slot is booked.

The beneficiary should carry the Aadhaar card or any photo-affixed identity card to the vaccination site. Those between 45-59 years with comorbidities should submit a certificate from a registered medical practitioner regarding their disease.