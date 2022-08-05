6 shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened

Water gushing out of the Mullaperiyar dam after its six shutters were opened on Friday.

No need for panic: Minister

Tamil Nadu opened six shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam releasing 1,068 cusecs of water on Friday. Kerala will be informed in case of release of more water.

The shutters were opened by 30 cm at 5 p.m. after the Vaiga dam, where water from Mullaperiyar is stored, got filled by afternoon. Last night, Tamil Nadu issued the first warning for releasing water. Though it was decided to open the shutters by 11.30 a.m., it was postponed following a decline in inflow to the Mullaperiyar dam.

The decision to release water when it reached 136 ft was to adhere to the rule curve level decided by the Central Water Commission.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman visited the Vallakadavu area and assessed the situation. Mr. Augustine said there was no need for panic and the situation was being monitored. Vallakadavu is the first town downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam.

The district administration issued a warning to the people living close to the Periyar not to venture into the river. Loudspeaker announcements were made at Vandiperiyar, Chappathu, and Upputhara regarding the release of water.

A Kerala State Electricity Board official said there was no possibility of opening the Idukki dam shutters. It could take the water released from the Mullaperiyar dam at the present level. However, the situation was being monitored, he said.

The water level in the Idukki dam was at the blue alert level. The water level was 2,380.96 ft on Friday, 74.82% of the storage.