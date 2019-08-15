₹6 lakh to kin of dead journalist

The Cabinet has decided to provide ₹6 lakh to the family of journalist K.M. Basheer who was killed after being knocked down by a car driven by former Survey Director Sriram Venkitaraman.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here on Wednesday that the meeting had also decided to appoint Basheer’s wife in Malayalam University.

CBI probe

The meeting decided to hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation the probe into the custodial death of Rajkumar at Nedumgandam in Idukki. Chief Secretary Tom Jose has been entrusted with completing the procedures in this regard.

Crime Branch for Excise

In order to strengthen enforcement in Excise Department, the Cabinet decided to form a Crime Branch wing. As many as 13 posts will be created, including that of a joint commissioner, an assistant commissioner, two circle inspectors, and three posts each of preventive officers, civil excise officers and drivers. A working capital of ₹250 crore will be provided from the Kerala State Cooperative Bank to the Kerala Cashew Board with government guarantee. Delegation of powers for officers in various engineering departments has been raised.

The borrowing limit of Supplyco has been enhanced from ₹ 925 crore to ₹1,425 crore. The government will bear the guarantee and guarantee commission for the enhanced amount.

The Cabinet also regularised the decision to provide ₹306 crore from the Kerala State Cooperative Bank for settling the loan arrears of various federations in the cooperative sector.