6 health centres in Thrissur get recognition

Six health centres in Thrissur district received the National Quality Assurance Standards certificate for excellence in health sector.

They included the Taluk Hospital, Chalakudy; Urban Primary Health Centre, Anappuzha; and primary health centres at Mundur, Deshamanalam, Thalikulam, and Punnayur. They received the recognition for excellent infrastructure and treatment.

Certification will be given on the basis of evaluation done by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on management of various activities, including prevention of epidemics, OP, laboratory, pharmacy, implementation of various health projects and waste management. The selected health centres will get ₹2 lakh each.