6 health centres in Thrissur get recognition

Six health centres in Thrissur district received the National Quality Assurance Standards certificate for excellence in health sector.
They included the Taluk Hospital, Chalakudy; Urban Primary Health Centre, Anappuzha; and primary health centres at Mundur, Deshamanalam, Thalikulam, and Punnayur. They received the recognition for excellent infrastructure and treatment.
Certification will be given on the basis of evaluation done by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on management of various activities, including prevention of epidemics, OP, laboratory, pharmacy, implementation of various health projects and waste management. The selected health centres will get ₹2 lakh each.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.