Kerala

6 health centres in Thrissur get recognition

more-in

Six health centres in Thrissur district received the National Quality Assurance Standards certificate for excellence in health sector.

They included the Taluk Hospital, Chalakudy; Urban Primary Health Centre, Anappuzha; and primary health centres at Mundur, Deshamanalam, Thalikulam, and Punnayur. They received the recognition for excellent infrastructure and treatment.

Certification will be given on the basis of evaluation done by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on management of various activities, including prevention of epidemics, OP, laboratory, pharmacy, implementation of various health projects and waste management. The selected health centres will get ₹2 lakh each.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 11:22:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/6-health-centresin-thrissur-getrecognition/article30745340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY