₹6-cr. ecotourism project at Nayikkali

A small river delta located where the zigzagging Valapattanam river takes a sharp turn in its upstream near Irikkur, about 28 km from the district headquarters, is set to be developed into an ecotourism spot as the government has sanctioned a ₹6-crore project prepared by the grama panchayat.

The verdant spot located on the Mattannur-Maruthayi-Irikkur road has been identified by the Koodali panchayat as ideal location for an ecotourism project.

The road access to the spot is seen as an added advantage that can draw nature enthusiasts and campers. Though the panchayat has submitted a ₹8.87-crore project for approval, the State government sanctioned ₹6 crore for the first- phase work.

“The panchayat wants to develop the spot into an ecotourism project modelled on the Kuruva ecotourism project in Wayanad,” said Koodali panchayat president P.P. Noufal. The project was submitted to the Tourism Department through Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who is the MLA representing the Mattannur constituency where the spot is located. The ‘thuruth’ (island or river delta) has been handed over to the Tourism Department for the project, he added.

Components

The major components of the project are a children’s park, wooden bridges, pedal boats with floating boating jetty, parking area and security cabin, landscaping and benches, solar street lights and pathway, wooden viewpoint and handrails, check-dam and drinking water facilities, fencing and entrance gate, cafeteria with kayak storage and tree hut, among others.

“This is the latest major tourism project being carried out under the aegis of the District Tourism Promotion Council in the district,” said council secretary Jitheesh Jose. The spot is planned to be developed as a tourism village, he added.

The Valapattanam river, a major river in the district, is a narrow river in the upstream that meanders westward through different terrain before it opens into the sea. The river is known for small and big ‘thuruthus’ and wetlands along its course.