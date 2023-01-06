ADVERTISEMENT

5th inter-collegiate debate contest for law students to be held today

January 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth inter-collegiate debate competition for law students being organised by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) in memory of former Director of Prosecution A. Velayudhan Nambiar will be held here on Saturday afternoon.

The competition is being organised with the support of prosecutors of Palakkad as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of the VISWAS. Ramya Haridas, MP, will inaugurate the event at District Poverty Alleviation Hall, Civil Station, at 2 p.m.

A dozen-odd teams from different law colleges will present their views on the topic “whether children who are in conflict with law should be tried as adults?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Legal Services Authority secretary V.G. Anupama and Deputy Director of Prosecution K. Sheeba will be guests at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US