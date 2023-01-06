5th inter-collegiate debate contest for law students to be held today

January 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The fifth inter-collegiate debate competition for law students being organised by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) in memory of former Director of Prosecution A. Velayudhan Nambiar will be held here on Saturday afternoon.

The competition is being organised with the support of prosecutors of Palakkad as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of the VISWAS. Ramya Haridas, MP, will inaugurate the event at District Poverty Alleviation Hall, Civil Station, at 2 p.m.

A dozen-odd teams from different law colleges will present their views on the topic “whether children who are in conflict with law should be tried as adults?”

District Legal Services Authority secretary V.G. Anupama and Deputy Director of Prosecution K. Sheeba will be guests at the event.