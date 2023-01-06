HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5th inter-collegiate debate contest for law students to be held today

January 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth inter-collegiate debate competition for law students being organised by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) in memory of former Director of Prosecution A. Velayudhan Nambiar will be held here on Saturday afternoon.

The competition is being organised with the support of prosecutors of Palakkad as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of the VISWAS. Ramya Haridas, MP, will inaugurate the event at District Poverty Alleviation Hall, Civil Station, at 2 p.m.

A dozen-odd teams from different law colleges will present their views on the topic “whether children who are in conflict with law should be tried as adults?”

District Legal Services Authority secretary V.G. Anupama and Deputy Director of Prosecution K. Sheeba will be guests at the event.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.