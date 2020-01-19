5th edition of KLF ends

The 5th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) concluded at Kozhikode beach on Sunday recording the participation of delegates from 17 countries in 227 sessions over four days.

With Governor Arif Muhammed khan cancelling his participation in a session due to security reasons, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh was the guest of honour at the concluding ceremony of the festival while writer Benyamin opened it.

Mr. Ramesh uploaded the literary sensibility and sensitivity of Kerala which played a major role in making a literature festival on a beach a huge success while Mr. Benyamin upheld the role of the youth in establishing that literature did matter even in this age.

A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, who presided over the event, said that the venue at the beach will be completed before the sixth edition of the literature festival that will be held from January 23 to 26, 2021.

He said that students and teachers from various universities across the country had turned up for the festival, which was a place where any one could talk about any topic fearlessly.