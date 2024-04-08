5th death anniversary of K.M. Mani in Kottayam on Tuesday

April 08, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

An elaborate event will be held in Kottayam on Tuesday to commemorate the 5th death anniversary of K.M. Mani, founder chairman of the Kerala Congress (M).

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who is also the convener of the event, announced that party workers from across the State would gather at the Thirunakkara ground to pay homage to the late leader. The event, titled K.M. Mani Smrithisangamam, is scheduled to commence at 9 a.m. with party chairman Jose K. Mani offering floral tributes at the portrait of K.M. Mani. The event, which will witness the participation of numerous political and cultural figures, will conclude by 1 p.m.

The event, coming against the backdrop of a crucial election for the rival Kerala Congress factions in Kottayam, forms a major part of the plans by the KC(M), which switched sides to the Left Democratic Front, to uphold the legacy of of K.M. Mani and the brand of politics founded by him. For, the party remains wary of a growing disaffection towards it over different issues, which could be a dry tinder for a massive political setback in Central Travancore and it has been on an overdrive to revive its kinship with the farmers.

Champion of farmers’ cause

The foremost in a legion of politicians from Central Travancore with the backing of the Church, Mr. Mani had carved a productive niche by championing the cause of the farmers in the rubber heartland. Indeed, the political legacy he had left behind was so noteworthy that the current KC(M) leadership had to engage in a long legal battle with a splinter faction under veteran leader P.J. Joseph to reclaim the party name as well as its election symbol, the two leaves.

Fondly called `Mani Sir’ by the masses and the State’s political class alike, the KC(M) supremo had represented the Pala Assembly constituency for 52 years ever since its formation in 1965 till his death in April 2019. A powerful and tenacious politician, he had also survived as many as 21 splits within the Kerala Congress to lord over the Christian heartland since the formation of the Kerala Congress (M) in 1979.

