5G services rolled out in Kerala; Jio launches facility on trial basis in Kochi

December 20, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Downloading a movie in the blink of an eye or watching a sports match live on a mobile application without any lag may no longer be improbable, with Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited rolling out its ‘True 5G’ services on a trial basis in Kochi city on Tuesday.

The service provider claims that the shift to 5G will increase the Internet speed by 100-150 times compared to the existing average speed of 10 megabits per second (mbps) to 12 mbps.

“During testing, we hit a speed of 1,200 mbps, which means actions such as downloading a full-length feature film can be done almost instantly. To put it another way, it will take only one hundredth of the time it takes now. It will also facilitate, say, remote healthcare with a doctor sitting somewhere in Brazil being able to guide a surgery here with precision on a real-time basis,” said a Jio spokesperson.

Live streaming on mobile applications will be real time, unlike now when there may be a lag of a few seconds to a couple of minutes.

“The roll-out of 5G services will be mostly beneficial to low latency-based applications,” said Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop P. Ambika. This includes systems and features such as the Internet of Things, augmented reality, industrial automation, and drone communication.

Rather than individual users, 5G with its heightened bandwidth would perhaps be of greater benefit to large companies and organisations connected to a network system. It will also benefit the start-up ecosystem.

“It (5G) is a decent balance with high data speeds, ultra-low latency and power efficiency. There is a plethora of use cases which require all these features in the right proportion,” said the Jio spokesperson.

The service provider is in the process of installing enabling equipment across Kerala and remains confident of covering the entire State by December 2023. The 5G services will currently be available to Jio users in Kochi with a data plan of ₹239 onwards as a welcome pack.