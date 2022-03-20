596 new COVID-19 cases in State

The State on Sunday reported 596 new COVID-19 cases, when 18,590 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool declined further to 5,812 patients. A total of 908 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease. About 11.2% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 continue to decline. The number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals is 673. New hospital admissions on the day was 73.

On Sunday, the State declared four COVID deaths, which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State added 20 pending COVID deaths to the official list of fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative case fatality rose to 67,339. Of these, 31,594 (46.9 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,27,150 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 122, Thiruvananthapuram 75, Kottayam 51, Kozhikode 55, Idukki 48, Thrissur 41, Kollam 39, Alappuzha 32, Kannur 32, Pathanamthitta 29, Palakkad 25, Malappuram 23, Wayanad 19 and Kasaragod 5.