59 persons test positive in Idukki

IDUKKI

31 July 2020 23:03 IST

A total of 59 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki on Friday.

Of the new cases, 30 contracted the infection through contact.

A large number of cases were reported from Munnar, Karinkunnam, Pallivasal, Vazhathoppe, Udumbanchola, and Upputhara grama panchayats.

304 active cases

There are 304 active cases in the district.

With 45 people recovering from the disease on Friday, the total recoveries has been put at 440.

Off the list

All wards in Rajakkad grama panchayat, wards 11 and 12 of Kanchiyar grama panchayat, and wards 2, 5, 10, and 11 of Mariyapuram grama panchayat have been taken out of the list of containment zones.