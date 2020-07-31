Kerala

59 persons test positive in Idukki

A total of 59 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki on Friday.

Of the new cases, 30 contracted the infection through contact.

A large number of cases were reported from Munnar, Karinkunnam, Pallivasal, Vazhathoppe, Udumbanchola, and Upputhara grama panchayats.

304 active cases

There are 304 active cases in the district.

With 45 people recovering from the disease on Friday, the total recoveries has been put at 440.

Off the list

All wards in Rajakkad grama panchayat, wards 11 and 12 of Kanchiyar grama panchayat, and wards 2, 5, 10, and 11 of Mariyapuram grama panchayat have been taken out of the list of containment zones.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 11:04:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/59-persons-test-positive-in-idukki/article32243542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY