58th State conference of KGOA begins

The 58th State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA) will be held in Kollam from June 8 to 10. The three-day event will have a delegate meet, cultural meet, farewell meeting and a public meeting in various days.

On the first day, the proceedings of the conference will begin with the hoisting of the flag at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall. Former Minister M A Baby will inaugurate a cultural meet at 6 p.m. and M. Mukesh, MLA, and poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar will speak at the event.

On June 9, renowned journalist and Magsaysay Award winner P. Sainath will inaugurate the delegate meet at 10.30 a.m. CITU secretary R. Karumalaiyan will inaugurate the trade union conference in the evening and the leaders of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) strike will be honoured by CITU secretary and former MP K Chandran Pillai at the event.

On the third day, former Minister E.P. Jayarajan will inaugurate the farewell meeting that will be followed by a procession and public meeting.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meeting and Ministers K.N. Balagopal, J. Chinchurani, Roshy Augustine, K. Krishnankutty, Kadannappally Ramachandran and K.B. Ganesh Kumar will speak on the occasion.