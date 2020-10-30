587 test positive for the virus in the capital

THIRIVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2020 20:43 IST

Test positivity rate drops significantly to 13.07

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram dropped significantly to 13.07 on Friday when 587 out of the 4,489 people who were subjected to testing during the last 24 hours were diagnosed with the infection.

The high rate of recoveries also brought relief with 715 people testing negative for the SARS-CoV-2 on the day. The number of active cases in the district is 8,547.

Among those who tested positive, 576 people acquired the infection through local transmission. The source of infection in 116 such cases were unknown. The caseload included 10 health-care workers and one imported case.

Seven more recent deaths have been attributed to the disease. Barring a 28-year-old Thampanoor native, the other deceased were all senior citizens who hailed from Neyyattinkara, Valiyathura, Amachal, Pattom, Parangode and Kattakada. With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the district has gone up to 410.

The district administration placed 1,716 under quarantine on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 24,997 in houses and 171 in various institutions.

New containment zones came into effect in Njanikunnu and Charuppara areas in Chayam, Tholicode grama panchayat; Enchappuri and Kokkottela in Aryanad grama panchayat.

Several places were removed from the list of containment zones in the district. These include Vivekananda Nagar, Pathirapally residency, and Pai Nagar association areas in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Moonukallinmoodu (except Kottapana area) in Neyyattinkara municipality; Puthanthope South in Kadinamkulam grama panchayat; Poozhanadu (except Moolamcose area) and Kunnanadu (except Chekkitavilakom area) in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat; Meenakal, Parandode and Puruthippara in Aryanad grama panchayat; Chekkady in Poovar grama panchayat; Mannottukonam in Kottukal grama panchayat; Kalumugham and Poovalangal in Thirupuram grama panchayat; Arattukuzhy, Manoor, Manathottam, Panachamoodu, Krishnapuram, Vencode, Mundanadu and Dalumugham in Vellarada grama panchayat; and Kaivankala and Karakkonam in Kunnathukal grama panchayat.

Sectoral magistrates initiated action against 321 people in the district for violating prohibitory orders. While 33 people flouted COVID-19 protocol, as many as 64 people were fined by the officials. The district authorities have taken to task 15,486 people for various violations since the enforcement of the restrictions.