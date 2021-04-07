₹585.53 cr. from KIIFB to NHAI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 April 2021 22:11 IST

Part payment of ₹1,978.96 cr. for land acquisition

Kerala has given another ₹585.53 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as its 25% share against the expenditure incurred for land acquisition for six-laning of National Highway 66 from Kasaragod to Kazhakuttam in the capital.

The amount has been made available to the NHAI from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) that has been authorised to provide the funds for meeting the 25% cost of land acquisition.

The amount has been transferred to the NHAI on the basis of a letter from the Regional Officer, NHAI, on March 18 seeking ₹585,53,04,650 as part payment towards the 25% cost of land acquisition as per a tripartite agreement reached between the NHAI Principal Secretary, PWD, and the Chief Executive Officer, KIIFB, official sources told The Hindu.

As per the pact inked to overcome the rising cost of land acquisition and expedite the six-laning of the NH 66 corridor from Thalapadi on the Kerala-Karnataka border in Kasaragod to Kazhakuttam, the State has to give ₹1,978.96 crore to the NHAI. The State has given ₹604.90 crore and ₹525.70 crore — in three tranches — to the NHAI already in addition to the ₹585.53 crore now.

The NHAI had recently awarded the works for six-laning of 39 km from Thalappadi to Chengala to the Uralungal Labor Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) paving the way for the commencement of the much delayed NH development. The ULCCS had bagged the works for the first stretch from the State border for ₹1,704.125 crore.

The tender process for 11 stretches from Thalapadi to Kodungalloor and three stretches from Paravur in Alappuzha to Kadampattukonam in the State capital for the six-laning of NH 66 are on.