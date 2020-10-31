584 cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

31 October 2020 19:36 IST

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rage in Kottayam with 584 persons from the district testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, all but three contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases included 88 persons above the age of 60 and 74 children.

Advertising

Advertising

Kottayam municipality led the tally with 59 cases, followed by Parathodu panchayat with 36 cases, Vazhappally and Madappally panchayats reported 30 cases each, while Changanassery and Ettumanur reported 24 cases each.

With 744 recoveries, the district currently has 5,479 active cases.

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Anjana has extended the prohibition order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 ex parte till November 15. The order, among other conditions, stipulates a ban on the assembly of more than five persons in public places.