581 test positive in Palakkad

Source of disease in 339 patients couldn’t be identified

As many as 581 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Monday.

When 226 of them contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, there were 339 cases whose source of origin could not be identified. There were 165 recoveries in the district on Monday.

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi directed 11 empanelled private hospitals in the district to set aside 10% of their ICU beds with oxygen facility for COVID-19 treatment. Hospitals having more than 50 beds have been empanelled under the State government’s Karunya Health Insurance scheme.

COVID-19 patients who are beneficiaries of the government scheme will get treatment at the empanelled private hospitals. Ms. Joshi said hospitals should give priority to such patients without waiting for the recommendation of a government medical officer. The medical officer’s letter can be produced within 48 hours of their admission.

The 11 empanelled hospitals are Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences, Nemmara; Crescent Hospital, Alathur; Karuna Medical College, Chittur; Lakshmi Nursing Home, Palakkad; Mothercare and Healthcare, Mannarkkad; PK Das Medical College, Vaniyamkulam; Rajiv Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Kallekkad; Valluvanad Hospital, Ottapalam; Welcare Hospital, Palakkad; Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission, Agali; and Palakkad Institute of Medical Sciences, Walayar.

Meanwhile, a meeting of different religious leaders held here on Monday discussed ways to address the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.