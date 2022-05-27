Kerala

58,009 children above 12 get COVID shots

A total of 58,009 children above the age of 12 years received COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, a statement issued by the Health department says.

In the 15-17 years age group, 12,106 children received the vaccine while in the 12-14 years age group, 45,903 children were administered the vaccine on Friday.

In the 15-17 years group, 5,249 children received the first vaccine dose, while 6,857 children received the second dose.

In the 12-14 year age group, 35,887 received the first dose and 10,016 received the second dose.

The Health department's campaign to vaccinate children against COVID-19 will continue till May 28, Saturday.

A total of 1,440 vaccination centres functioned on Friday.

Till date, the State has administered the first dose of vaccine to 82% children in the 15-17 year age group, while 54% have been given the second dose. Among the 12-14 year group, so far 48% have received the first dose and 13%, the second dose.


