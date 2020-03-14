58 under observation in Idukki

IDUKKI

14 March 2020 23:20 IST

Shops warned against creating artificial scarcity

The State government is all prepared to take precautionary measures in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said.

He was speaking at an emergency meeting convened at the collectorate on Saturday.

Subcollector S. Premkrishna said that it was noticed that a few unlicensed homestays at Munnar were not adhering to the verification of health details of those checking-in. Action would be taken against them, he said.

As many as 58 persons were under observation in the district on Saturday.