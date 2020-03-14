KeralaIDUKKI 14 March 2020 23:20 IST
58 under observation in Idukki
Updated: 14 March 2020 23:20 IST
Shops warned against creating artificial scarcity
The State government is all prepared to take precautionary measures in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said.
He was speaking at an emergency meeting convened at the collectorate on Saturday.
Subcollector S. Premkrishna said that it was noticed that a few unlicensed homestays at Munnar were not adhering to the verification of health details of those checking-in. Action would be taken against them, he said.
As many as 58 persons were under observation in the district on Saturday.
