Kerala

58 under observation in Idukki

Shops warned against creating artificial scarcity

The State government is all prepared to take precautionary measures in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said.

He was speaking at an emergency meeting convened at the collectorate on Saturday.

Subcollector S. Premkrishna said that it was noticed that a few unlicensed homestays at Munnar were not adhering to the verification of health details of those checking-in. Action would be taken against them, he said.

As many as 58 persons were under observation in the district on Saturday.

