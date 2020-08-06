58 test positive in Idukki

Idukki

06 August 2020 23:44 IST

Fifty-eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in Idukki on Thursday, 24 of whom contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of three persons from Thodupuzha, a 52-year-old woman, a 29-year-old health worker, and a 36-year-old man, could not be traced. Local contact cases were from Nedumkandam (6), Munnar (5), Elappara (3), Devikulam and Udumbamchola (2), and Udumbanchola and Konnathadi (1). Thirty-three persons who returned from other States and two who came back from abroad tested positive.

Twenty persons recovered on Thursday. Ward 11 of Chakkupallam panchayat was declared a containment zone.

