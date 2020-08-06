Kerala

58 test positive in Idukki

Fifty-eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in Idukki on Thursday, 24 of whom contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of three persons from Thodupuzha, a 52-year-old woman, a 29-year-old health worker, and a 36-year-old man, could not be traced. Local contact cases were from Nedumkandam (6), Munnar (5), Elappara (3), Devikulam and Udumbamchola (2), and Udumbanchola and Konnathadi (1). Thirty-three persons who returned from other States and two who came back from abroad tested positive.

Twenty persons recovered on Thursday. Ward 11 of Chakkupallam panchayat was declared a containment zone.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 11:45:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/58-test-positive-in-idukki/article32289101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story