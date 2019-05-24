58 midshipmen awarded B.Tech. degrees

As many as 58 midshipmen of the 96th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) were awarded B.Tech.. degree at the convocation ceremony held at the INA on Friday.

Anurag Kumar, Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was the chief guest at the function. Vice Admiral R.B. Pandit, Commandant, INA, Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, and Rear Admiral Amit Vikram, Principal, were present at the convocation ceremony which marked the culmination of a four-year training regimen.

The INAC is the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-accredited B.Tech. degree programme run simultaneously with a curriculum of Navy-specific military subjects and a rigorous outdoor and physical training curriculum.

The graduating midshipmen acquired their B.Tech. degree in one of the three streams, namely Applied Electronics and Communication Engineering (AEC), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Mechanical Engineering (ME), under the aegis of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Informing this in a press release, the INA informed that the graduating midshipmen also include three trainees from Sri Lanka Navy. This was the first batch of foreign trainees to complete the four years B.Tech. curriculum from the INA, ever since its institution, the pressnote added.

The chief guest administered the convocation oath and awarded trophies to meritorious midshipmen.

The ‘Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy’ for the Midshipman adjudged best in AEC stream was awarded to Midshipman Ajay Kumar. The ‘Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy’ for best in ECE stream was awarded to Midshipman Midhun Raj K. The ‘Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy’ for the midshipman adjudged best in ME stream was awarded to Midshipman Manwinder Singh.