5,797 more test positive in State

166 deaths take toll to 49,757

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala with the State logging 5,797 cases on Monday when 45,691 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

However, daily hospitalisations are remaining more or less steady and the same is the case with ICU and ventilator occupancy. Public health experts are banking on the hope that as long as hospitalisations do not surge, the State should be able to manage the new situation.

With the increase in new cases, the State’s active case pool has risen to 37,736, of whom, only 6.3% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals. A total of 2,796 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals is remaining steady at 437 cases, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 148 on Monday

On Monday the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 257 and 2,820 persons were being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals across the State.

The official case fatality now stands at 49,757 with the State adding 166 deaths to the official toll on Monday. This includes 19 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 147 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

As of now, 19,066 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official toll.

The cumulative case 19 burden now stands at 52, 91,339 cases.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1, 486 cases, followed by Ernakulam 929, Kozhikode 561, Kottayam 447, Thrissur 389, Kannur 319, Kollam 311, Pathanamthitta 266, Malappuram 267, Alappuzha 264, Palakkad 222, Idukki 153, Kasaragod 116, and Wayanad 67 cases.