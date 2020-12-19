578 test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

19 December 2020 23:27 IST

Alappuzha logs 465 case, 409 test positive in Kollam

As many as 578 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday. Of the new cases, all but two contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 55 children and 105 persons aged above 60. With 48 cases, Kottayam municipality witnessed a sharp surge in cases, followed by Ettumanur with 29 cases. Erumeli witnessed 25 cases while Ayarkunnam had 24 cases

With 462 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,777 active cases.

Alappuzha logged 465 COVID-19 cases on Saturday of whom 447 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection of another 16 people remains unknown. One health staff and a person who came from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 262 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,204.

Kollam reported 409 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 309 recoveries on Saturday. While 400 patients contracted the infection through local contact, others include three NRIs, one person from another State, two cases with no known source, and three health workers. The Health Department also confirmed that the death of an 88-year-old Madannada resident is due to COVID-19. Cases with no known source have been reported from Ezhukone and Kottarakara. The health workers who tested positive include a 31-year-old Punalur resident, 36-year-old Edamulakkal resident, and 35-year-old Thirumullavaram resodent.

The district currently has 13,053 persons under observation and 1,600 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday. At present the number of active cases in Kollam is 3,169.

The Health Department has intensified ‘zero infection, zero transmission and zero death’ campaign in the district as a precautionary measure. “There will be a spike in cases since COVID-19 protocol was not followed during the local body polls. The crowd during Christmas and New Year celebrations is another risk and we will be conducting more tests to stop further transmission. Candidates, agents, party workers, polling officials and police personnel will be tested and provision for swab collection has been arranged in all PHCs and CHCs,” said an official.

375 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 375 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. Of the new cases, 348 persons contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 68 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Pallickal reported 18 cases, followed by Adoor and Pandalam with 17 cases. The disease claimed one more life in the district, a 64-year-old woman from Pallickal. With 182 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 3,664 active cases.