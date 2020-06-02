Kerala

57.7 lakh saplings ready for World Environment Day

The Forest Department has readied 57.7 lakh saplings for distribution in connection with World Environment Day on June 5.

As much as 47 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost through the Local Self-Government Department. The saplings will be distributed to educational institutions, local bodies, government and quasi-government agencies, youth and religious organisations and media from June 5 till the Vanamahotsavam in July.

The Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department will distribute 10.7 lakh saplings to tribal villages and Vana Samrakshana Samitsis/Eco-Development Committees as part of afforestation programmes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 10:47:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/577-lakh-saplings-ready-for-world-environment-day/article31733854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY