57.7 lakh saplings ready for World Environment Day

The Forest Department has readied 57.7 lakh saplings for distribution in connection with World Environment Day on June 5.

As much as 47 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost through the Local Self-Government Department. The saplings will be distributed to educational institutions, local bodies, government and quasi-government agencies, youth and religious organisations and media from June 5 till the Vanamahotsavam in July.

The Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department will distribute 10.7 lakh saplings to tribal villages and Vana Samrakshana Samitsis/Eco-Development Committees as part of afforestation programmes.