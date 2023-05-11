57,548 water connections provided via eTapp

May 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has so far provided 57,548 connections through its web app eTapp.

eTapp allows consumers to apply for water connections without visiting KWA offices. The KWA launched the app in January 2022. So far, the KWA has received over one lakh applications. As many as 20,187 applications are currently under process while 25,870 were rejected, a statement on Thursday said.

In urban areas, connections are provided within 12 days once the application is filed. In rural areas, they are given within 25 days. For filing an application, the prospective consumer should create an account on the eTapp web portal using their email ID. They can use this account to file multiple applications.

According to the Water Resources department, 16.89 lakh water connections have been provided so far under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Pending connections number 35.53 lakh. So far in 2023-24, 92,109 connections have been provided.