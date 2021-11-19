5,754 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

19 November 2021 20:52 IST

204 deaths added to official list, 6,489 persons recover

Kerala reported 5,754 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 63,534 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 50,89,849 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 37,051 with the State adding 204 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday. These include 49 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 155 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool had dropped to 61,348 patients on Friday, with 6,489 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 6.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State have reduced to 821, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 330 on Friday.

On Friday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 370. Hospitalisations have stabilised around the 5,000 mark and at present, 5,222 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,109 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 929, Kozhikode 600, Thrissur 530, Kottayam 446, Kollam 379, Kannur 335, Pathanamthitta 301, Idukki 262, Wayanad 209, Palakkad 199, Malappuram 191, Alappuzha 181, and Kasaragod 83 cases.