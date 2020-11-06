₹5,700-crore investment made in small-scale industries: Minister

Women’s industrial cooperative society formed

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan on Friday said that an investment of ₹5,700 crore had been made in the small-scale industry sector in the State in the past four years. He was speaking at the formation of Pappinisseri Area Women’s Multi Purpose Industrial Co-operative Society here.

The investment was made by 6,128 Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), and more than 2.5 lakh jobs were created.

The Minister claimed that the government had been able to overcome the COVID crisis and give impetus to commercial and industrial sectors.

The cooperative society was started in Irinav with the aim of increasing employment opportunities of women in the industrial sector. It would be operational by December.

The wall putty manufacturing unit would be started in collaboration with Travancore Cements. The Industries Department would provide assistance for procurement of raw materials and marketing of putty, he said.

T.V. Rajesh, MLA, presided over the function. The MLA handed over the registration certificate of the cooperative society to E.P. Omana, Kalliasseri grama panchayat president, the chief promoter of the group.