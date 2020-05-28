Kerala

57 Shramik Specials from Kerala

As many as 57 of the 240 Shramik Special trains operated from major destinations across Southern Railway to various States till March 27 to enable the return of the migrant labourers were from Kerala.

Since May 1, Southern Railway transported over 3,09,562 lakh stranded migrant labourers in 27 days by these special trains. The highest of 165 Shramik Special trains were from Tamil Nadu, 17 from Karnataka and one train from Puducherry.

On May 27, a total of 17 Shramik Special trains were operated by Railways and these include 12 trains from Tamil Nadu, four from Kerala and one from Karnataka.

The destination States were Odisha (4 trains), Bihar (4), Uttar Pradesh (3), Tripura (2) and Jharkhand (1).

The top five railway stations from where maximum trains originated are Dr MGR Chennai Central (48), Coimbatore (31), Tiruppur (12), Mangalore Junction (17) and Tiruvallur (14).

