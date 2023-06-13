57 people shifted to relief camp in Thiruvananthapuram due to rough sea

June 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Even before the monsoon gains strength, the State’s coastal belt is bearing the brunt of rough sea. Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing intense erosion for the last couple of days triggered by cyclonic activity. The sea surge has caused damage to houses and devastated beaches and is threatening to devour large tracts of coastal land.

Though Cyclone Biparjoy has moved away from off the coast of Kerala, sea erosion remained severe in some stretches along the coast. As many as 57 people belonging to 19 families, including 12 children, were shifted to a relief camp opened at Government UP School in Pozhiyoor on Tuesday. A six-member family at Ponnani in Malappuram has also been shifted to a cyclone shelter in Ponnani following the rough sea.

In Kollam, four houses were partially damaged while one house was fully damaged in connection with rain-related incidents. One house was also partially damaged in Thrissur. Coastal areas across the State have been put on alert with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning high wave alert along the coast. The latest alert issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services here on Tuesday warned of high waves in the range of 3.0-3.3 meters till 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday along the coast between Vizhinjam and Kasargod with current speeds varying between 65-80 cm/sec.