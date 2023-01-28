ADVERTISEMENT

5.7 kg of gold seized at Karipur

January 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Customs at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, seized 5.719 kg of gold compound valued at ₹3 crore from five passengers who arrived from the Gulf on different flights on Friday night.

All the five passengers were caught while trying to smuggle in gold capsules by hiding them in their rectum. Each of them was caught with four capsules.

Customs officials said that each carrier was offered ₹1 lakh, including their flight tickets, by the gold smuggling racket. An investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US