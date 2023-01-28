5.7 kg of gold seized at Karipur

January 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Air Customs at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, seized 5.719 kg of gold compound valued at ₹3 crore from five passengers who arrived from the Gulf on different flights on Friday night.

All the five passengers were caught while trying to smuggle in gold capsules by hiding them in their rectum. Each of them was caught with four capsules.

Customs officials said that each carrier was offered ₹1 lakh, including their flight tickets, by the gold smuggling racket. An investigation is on.