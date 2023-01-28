HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5.7 kg of gold seized at Karipur

January 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Customs at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, seized 5.719 kg of gold compound valued at ₹3 crore from five passengers who arrived from the Gulf on different flights on Friday night.

All the five passengers were caught while trying to smuggle in gold capsules by hiding them in their rectum. Each of them was caught with four capsules.

Customs officials said that each carrier was offered ₹1 lakh, including their flight tickets, by the gold smuggling racket. An investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.