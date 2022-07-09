56,935 more Plus One seats this year

July 09, 2022 21:44 IST

Number of seats in government schools is 1,74,110, in aided it’s 1,89,590

Thiruvananthapuram The number of Plus One seats in the State has increased to 4,18,242, an increase of 56,935 seats. The initial number of Plus One seats across government, aided, and unaided sectors in the State was 3,61,307.

The government has issued orders allowing a 30% marginal seat increase in government higher secondary schools and a 20% increase in aided higher secondary schools. Aided schools that ask for more seats will be sanctioned a further 10% marginal increase.

All higher secondary schools in Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts will get a 20% marginal seat increase.

Orders were also issued to continue the 79 temporary batches sanctioned last year and two new batches in Kannur district this year.

The increase in seats through marginal increase and that from temporary batches comes to 56,935. These will be considered from the first allotment under the Plus One single-window admission process.

Of the total 4,18,242 seats available, admission will be done on merit basis under the single-window admission to 2,87,133 seats. As many as 37,918 seats are available in aided schools’ management quota and 31,244 in community quota. The number of seats in unaided schools is 54,542 and that in sports quota is 7,405.

The number of seats in the government sector is 1,74,110 and that in aided schools is 1,89,590.

However, the issue of seats shortage in Malappuram persists despite the seats increase. As many as 77,691 students had passed the SSLC exam this year in the district. However, the number of available seats is only 63,875.