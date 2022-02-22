5,691 cases reported in State

10,896 people recover bringing down the active case pool to 53,597

Kerala logged 5,691 new cases on Tuesday when 56,851 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool dropped to 53,597, with 10,896 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 6.4% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations are declining fast. On Tuesday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State dipped substantially to 3,237. New hospital admissions on the day was 491.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped to 654 on Tuesday. The ventilator occupancy remains below 200 at 193.

On Tuesday, the State declared 91 COVID deaths, of which 10 occurred within the last 24 hours and 81 were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 39 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 64,403. Of these, 29,437 (45.7%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,78,750 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,041 cases, Kottayam 655, Thiruvananthapuram 615, Kollam 496, Thrissur 479, Kozhikode 448, Alappuzha 338, Idukki 301, Malappuram 264, Pathanamthitta 293, Palakkad 247, Wayanad 222, Kannur 206, and Kasaragod 86 cases.