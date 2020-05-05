568 return through Walayar

As many as 241 vehicles carrying 568 Keralites who had been stranded in other States reached here through the Walayar check-post on Monday. The return of Keralites trapped elsewhere began on Monday.

District Collector D. Balamurali said all of them were given entry after strict check at Walayar. Sixteen counters have been erected to check the credentials and health condition of the returnees.

Most of them were families stuck in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other neighbouring States. Mr. Balamurali said only those with private vehicles and those coming by taxi were given permission to enter the State. He said the government would soon decide on bringing those who depend on public transport.

Mr. Balamurali said only those having two passes (one from the originating place and the other from the place of destination) were given entry. No passes for intermediate places are needed. “That means, if you are coming from Bengaluru and passing through Tamil Nadu before reaching Kerala, then you don’t need a pass for Tamil Nadu,” the Collector said.

People having no symptoms were allowed to go home and remain in self-quarantine for two weeks. “Anyone with symptoms will be placed in our COVID-19 care centre,” he added.