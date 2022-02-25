₹568-crore project to be rolled out in higher education sector

Infra development undertaken in higher education institutions: Bindu

Infra development undertaken in higher education institutions: Bindu

The Higher Education department has embarked on a ₹568-crore Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan-funded infrastructure development programme in universities and colleges. The endeavour is part of the ongoing efforts to raise academic standards in higher education institutions.

The initial phase involved upgrading the facilities in 122 higher education institutions at a cost of ₹194 crore. Notably, aided colleges have been brought under the ambit of a government-funded programme for the first time.

The construction of new blocks with advanced research facilities, new-generation laboratories, libraries, sports development projects with gymnasiums, sports galleries, seminar halls, auditoriums, facilities for women and differently abled people, toilets, rest rooms and water supply systems will be undertaken as part of the project, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said at a press conference here on Friday.

Development activities that have been completed in 29 colleges will be commissioned from February 28 onwards with the launch of works undertaken in St. Thomas College, Thrissur, St. Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda; KKTM Government College in Pullut, Kodungalloor, and Carmel College in Mala.

Dr. Bindu added various activities were under way in 122 institutions including universities in the initial phase. An amount of ₹374 crore has been earmarked for the second phase of the programme.