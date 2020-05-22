564 reach capital in trains from north India

The State capital received 564 people who came in four special trains from New Delhi (two services), Jalandhar and Jaipur on Friday.

While many among them came from COVID-19 red zone areas, none of the passengers displayed any symptoms of the disease.

Like the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport also witnessed a flurry of activity.

While 180 passengers arrived from Dubai late Thursday, another flight from Manama touched down late Friday with 182 passengers. While a bulk of them – 175 people – were Keralites, there were also six Tamil Nadu natives and one person who hails from Andhra Pradesh.

570 off quarantine

Among those who travelled in the Dubai flight, two people were hospitalised after displaying various symptoms.

The district administration placed 4,589 people under observation on the day, while removing 570 people off the quarantine list after having completed the mandated self-isolation period. There are currently 5,288 people who were being monitored in the district as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts. These included 4,589 people who were under home quarantine.

With 17 symptomatic people being hospitalised, the number of those who were being treated in hospitals has gone up to 64.

Besides, 635 people were being monitored in 19 corona care centres established in various parts of the district.

Special rain

Meanwhile, the City police continued their special drive to detect violations of the norm to wear masks outdoors. As many as 608 people were charged with petty cases for the offence.

Nine others were also booked under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 131 cases, arrested 120 people and seized 53 vehicles.

Through Inchivila

Ninety-five people, 44 of them women, entered Kerala through the interstate border checkpost at Inchivila in the district on Friday.

Ninety-one people came from Tamil Nadu, three from Madhya Pradesh and one person from Andhra Pradesh.

Seventeen of them whose travel originated in red zone areas were recommended home quarantine.

DPC meeting

Meanwhile, the District Planning Committee (DPC) carried out an overview of the COVID-19 prevention activities being taken up by the local bodies in the district.

In view of the increasing number of cases and more people being in home quarantine, the meeting decided to strengthen the monitoring activities of the local bodies.