5,615 new cases in State, TPR remains at 9.16%

24 more deaths takes cumulative toll to 3,184

Kerala reported 5,615 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 61,269 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began to 7,84,488 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State remained at 9.16%.

The active case pool in the State went up slightly to 63,802 cases. With 4,922 recoveries reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries in the State now stands at 7,17,311.

On Tuesday, 24 new deaths were added to the State’s official list of COVID fatalities, taking the State’s cumulative COVID toll to 3,184.

Thiruvananthapuram reported five of these deaths, Ernakaaulam four, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Wayanad three each, and Kottayam two while Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kozhikode reported one death each.

831 critically ill

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated at ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 831 on Tuesday, according to official reports, with 238 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 5,615 new cases reported on Tuesday, in 59 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 5,556 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 475 cases, the source of infection remains untraced while the number of health-care workers who acquired the infection is 44.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 719 cases, Kottayam 715, Pathanamthitta 665, Thrissur 616, Kollam 435, Kozhikode 426, Alappuzha 391, Thiruvananthapuram 388, Malappuram 385, Palakkad 259, Kannur 252, Wayanad 175, Idukki 131, and Kasaragod 58 cases.