5.61-lakh beneficiaries on draft list of LIFE project

Second phase of appeals for second phase till July 8

As many as 5.61 lakh people have been included on the draft list of beneficiaries for the second phase of the LIFE Mission housing project of the State government, after the first phase of appeals.

The Local Self-Government department has published the draft list on www.life2020.kerala.gov.in and also in all local bodies. A total of 46,377 beneficiaries have been newly added following appeals.

Applications for the second phase of appeals can be submitted till July 8, according to a press release issued from the office of the Minister for Local Self-Government Institutions M.V. Govindan.

Next list

Out of the 5.61 lakh beneficiaries, 3.64 lakh are homeless people owning land and 1.97 lakh are homeless and landless. The second phase of appeals from July 1 to 8 will be scrutinised by committees headed by the District Collectors. The next list after the second round of appeals will be published on July 22.

The draft list, after considering the two rounds of appeals, will be discussed in the ruling councils of each local body. After this, the list will be scrutinised in grama sabhas and ward sabhas, which will have powers to remove beneficiaries, if they are found to be ineligible.

The ruling councils of the local bodies will again consider these revised lists, which will have to be approved by August 10. After this, the final list of beneficiaries will be published on the LIFE website and in the local bodies on August 16.