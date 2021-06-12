560 more patients in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

12 June 2021 20:00 IST

Kollam reports 1,592 new cases

As many as 560 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Saturday. Of the new cases, 558 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the district further declined to 9.64%.

Vazhappally panchayat reported the highest number of 52 cases, followed by Kottayam municipality and Kootticka panchayat with 42 cases each.

As many as 259 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the active cases in the district to 5,258. There are 31,548 people in quarantine with suspected symptoms of the disease.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 441 people tested positive for the disease during the day. Of this, all but one person contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of five cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 12.5%.

With 35 cases, Konni reported the highest number of cases, followed by Aranmula and Kunnamthanam panchayats with 24 cases each. The disease claimed six more lives in the district.

With 632 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta has 5,320 active cases now.

In Alappuzha

Alappuzha district logged 916 new cases on Saturday. As many as 909 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of six others remains unknown. One health staff also tested positive for the disease. The test positivity for the day stood at 9.47%.

Of the 916 cases, 90 were reported from Alappuzha, 37 from Kayamkulam, 34 from Aryad, 33 from Thrikkunnapuzha, 29 each from Cherthala South and Punnapra North, 26 each from Arookutty, Mararikulam South, and Thanneermukkom, and 25 from Mararikulam North.

Meanwhile, 1,468 people recovered from the disease in the district. The active COVID-19 caseload fell to 12,140.

In Kollam

Kollam reported 1,592 new cases and 1,666 recoveries on Saturday. Of this, 1,585 patients contracted the virus through contact.

The district at present has 34,203 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 14,86,495. While 3,326 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 2,58,763 primary and 16,721 secondary contacts of the cases.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kollam bureaus)