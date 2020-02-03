‘56 Not Out’ programme to utilise services of retired personnel

In a unique move, the Kasaragod district administration will now utilise the services of retired technical and non-technical staff through its unique programme named ‘56 Not Out’ to complete development projects in the district.

It is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, E.P. Rajamohan, special officer, Kasaragod District Development Package, told The Hindu. Under the programme, a database of all retired technical and non-technical staff of gazetted ranks, who are willing to participate, will be collected, he added.

There are several ongoing projects and many others that will be undertaken in the district. However, there are not enough experienced staff who can supervise, prepare project reports, and monitor and implement the projects, he said, adding that the services of retired personnel could be effectively utilised for the purpose.

“The programme aims to utilise the knowledge and experience of retired hands. The District Development Package team will collect their details, and the names will be put in the public domain and websites for anyone to access,” Mr. Rajamohan pointed out.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu has given his consent for the initiative, he said, adding that local bodies and other departments could take their help to effectively complete their projects in time.

Those interested should immediately send details to ksdkp@gmail.com.