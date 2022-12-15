55,816 animals vaccinated in Alappuzha

December 15, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As many as 55,816 animals, mostly pet canines, were inoculated in Alappuzha since the launch of the special anti-rabies vaccination drive on September 20 this year.

As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry department, as many as 50,234 pet dogs have been vaccinated so far in the district. Besides, 2,860 stray dogs and 2,722 felines have been administered anti-rabies shots.

Officials said that Alappuzha has emerged top in the State in administering anti-rabies vaccine to animals.

Cherthala taluk sits top on the vaccination front in the district by administering 14,621 doses so far. The animals inoculated the taluk include 12,500 pet dogs, 1,549 street dogs and 572 cats.

In the second place is Mavelikara taluk where 10,734 animals have been administered vaccine. It is followed by Karthikappally (10,358), Chengannur (7,451) and Ambalapuzha (7,074). Kuttanad taluk has found itself in last place with 5,578 doses administered so far.

Though many pet dogs have been vaccinated, the drive for stray dogs has failed to make the desired impact.

As part of the special drive, local self-government institutions and veterinary hospitals jointly organised vaccinations camps between September 20 and November 20. Officials said that anti-rabies vaccines were available at all veterinary hospitals in the district.