55,816 animals vaccinated in Alappuzha

December 15, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As many as 50,234 pet dogs have been vaccinated so far in the district. Besides, 2,860 stray dogs and 2,722 felines have been administered anti-rabies shots

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 55,816 animals, mostly pet canines, were inoculated in Alappuzha since the launch of the special anti-rabies vaccination drive on September 20 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry department, as many as 50,234 pet dogs have been vaccinated so far in the district. Besides, 2,860 stray dogs and 2,722 felines have been administered anti-rabies shots.

Officials said that Alappuzha has emerged top in the State in administering anti-rabies vaccine to animals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cherthala taluk sits top on the vaccination front in the district by administering 14,621 doses so far. The animals inoculated the taluk include 12,500 pet dogs, 1,549 street dogs and 572 cats.

In the second place is Mavelikara taluk where 10,734 animals have been administered vaccine. It is followed by Karthikappally (10,358), Chengannur (7,451) and Ambalapuzha (7,074). Kuttanad taluk has found itself in last place with 5,578 doses administered so far.

Though many pet dogs have been vaccinated, the drive for stray dogs has failed to make the desired impact.

As part of the special drive, local self-government institutions and veterinary hospitals jointly organised vaccinations camps between September 20 and November 20. Officials said that anti-rabies vaccines were available at all veterinary hospitals in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US