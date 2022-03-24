558 cases in the State, 773 recover

Active cases in the State have been declining steadily

Active cases in the State have been declining steadily

Kerala reported 558 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, when 21,229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the State have been declining steadily and there are less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases across the State. Hospitalisations in the State have also fallen below 500.

As on Thursday, there are 4,802 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State. A total of 773 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 10% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

On Thursday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State fell to 469 cases. New hospital admissions on the day was 79.

On Thursday, the State declared 10 COVID deaths, of which two deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while eight are deaths that occurred in the last few days but that were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 64 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,550. Of these, 31, 772 (47.03 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,29,607 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 119 cases, Kottayam 69, Kozhikode 61, Thiruvananthapuram 57, Kollam 50, Pathanamthitta 37, Thrissur 37, Kannur 33, Idukki 30, Palakkad 18 , Alappuzha 17, Malappuram 12, Wayanad 9, and Kasaragod 9 cases.