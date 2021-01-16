552 new cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

16 January 2021 23:08 IST

487 in Pathanamthitta, 445 in Kollam, 355 in Alappuzha

As many as 552 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, 532 people including a health worker contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also included 39 children and 90 people aged above 60.

With 56 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Vakathanam with 28 cases.

With 586 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,238 active cases.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 487 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, 477 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 30 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Aranmula reported 31 cases, followed by Thiruvalla with 28 cases. The disease claimed two more lives in the district and the victims were identified as 65-year-old woman from Vechoochira and a 75-year-old Ranni native

With 318 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 7,012 active cases.

Kollam

The district reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 173 recoveries on Saturday.

While 437 patients contracted the disease through contact, others include four NRIs, three health workers and one case with no known source.

Case with no known source has been reported from Thrikkovilvattam while the health workers who contracted the infection are from Klappana, Elamballoor and Karunagapally. The district currently has 11,369 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 6,59,603.

While 978 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 1,51,489 primary and 13,596 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 355 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the fresh cases, 352 people contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of two other persons remains unidentified.

One person who came from another State also tested positive

Meanwhile, 442 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,406.